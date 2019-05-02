PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The State of Texas dropped the capital murder charge against a Panola County mother who had been accused of murdering her two-year-old son in 2018 with her boyfriend.

Brianna Jones and her boyfriend Braylyn Sheppard were accused of causing the death of Kai'Syn Jones, who was two. Sheppard was also the father of Kai'Syn Jones.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Kai'Syn was taken to the hospital on March 14, 2018 with contusions on his head and face and with internal injuries. The child was rushed to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas where he later died.

Sheppard and Jones told investigators Kai'Syn had fallen off a porch days prior to arriving at the hospital. They also told investigators Kai'Syn had been throwing up blood and felt stomach pains.

Late in March of 2018, arrest warrants were issued for their arrests. The couple turned themselves into the Panola County Sheriff's Office on April 3.

Initially both Jones and Sheppard were charged with endangering a child and bailed out in May.

A preliminary autopsy revealed Kai'Syn's injures "indicate that the number and severity of the injuries, both internal and external, were not consistent with a fall from a porch." Furthermore, investigators said they found inconsistencies with their stories.

On Oct. 26, 2018, Jones and Sheppard were booked into the Panola County Jail facing capital murder charges in the death of Kai'Syn.

According to court documents, the capital murder charge was formally dropped against Jones on Jan. 31. Jones was later released from jail as a part of the bail she posted from the child endangerment charge.

The Panola County District Attorney's Office says Jones is still facing the endangering a child charge.

Sheppard remains in the Panola County Jail facing capital murder charges. According to court documents, he is set up for a mental examination to determine whether or not he will face the death penalty.