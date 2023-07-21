Alleged top supply source in Carrollton juvenile fentanyl overdoses charged, feds say

Officials say they found thousands of fentanyl-laced pills stuffed in the suspect's microwave.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLLTON, Texas — An alleged top supply source in the Carrollton juvenile fentanyl case has been federally charged, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Friday.

This case has resulted in at least 14 juvenile overdoses, including four deaths, officials said.

Julio Gonzales, Jr., 18, was charged July 14 with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. His roommate, 19-year-old Adrian Martinez-Leon, was arrested as well and charged with drug conspiracy.

Officials say DEA agents found thousands of fentanyl-laced pills stuffed in the microwave while searching the suspects' residence, as well as nearly a kilogram of cocaine in a plastic food storage container, hidden bulk currency in the closet, and several firearms throughout the home -- including a pistol with an illegal Glock switch attached.

“Another domino has fallen in the Carrollton juvenile fentanyl overdose saga,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a statement. “Rest assured, the Justice Department will not stop until their entire fentanyl trafficking infrastructure has been dismantled. Our kids’ futures are too important to allow this to continue.“

A 16-year-old dealer and four other cooperating defendants identified Gonzales, called "J-Money," as their supplier, officials said. They tied him to an address in Oak Cliff and immediately identified him in a photo as the man they knew as "J-Money." One dealer reportedly told agents the thousands of pills sold during a DEA-controlled purchase sting were supplied by Gonzalez, and Instagram messages between Gonzales and defendants corroborated these deals.

Agents reportedly saw Gonzales conduct a hand-to-hand drug transaction in June, officials said, as well as seeing Martinez-Leon conduct transactions outside their front door.

“These arrests demonstrate the continued resolve of DEA Dallas to investigate this organization to the fullest extent possible,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez in a statement. “Local street dealers, transporters, bulk suppliers, and anyone in between should know DEA Dallas is still committed to holding everyone in this organization, and others like it, accountable for selling fentanyl to our communities.”

Gonzales and Martinez-Leon are the ninth and 10th defendants charged in the Carrollton overdose investigation. Five people arrested have pleaded guilty so far, officials said.