PHOENIX - Five TSA officers required medical attention after a man tried to rush a security checkpoint Tuesday morning in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

TSA originally reported just two officers were treated, but says five were transported to a hospital and later released.

The "unprovoked and brazen physical attack" against the officers happened around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from TSA officials. Surveillance video shows the man charging through the metal detector at the TSA screeners.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Tyrese Garner pushed through passengers waiting in line at the D security checkpoint and knocked a female TSA screener monitoring the detector to the ground. He then punched four other TSA screeners.

It took several TSA personnel to restrain Garner before police arrived to arrest him. Garner resisted arrest twice, at one point trying to wrestle away from officers, as he was being taken into custody, according to court documents.

Court documents show Garner, who lives in Lubbock, Texas, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. The documents also describe Garner as being "mentally disturbed."

Garner was booked for criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault

Tyrese Roshawn Garner booking photo

MCSO