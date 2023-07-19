Surveillance video shows restaurant workers being forced into freezer during armed robbery

BreWingZ employees told KHOU 11 News that they snuck out through the back of the north Houston restaurant.

HOUSTON — Houston police are still trying to track down the gunman who held up a restaurant on Monday and they're hoping surveillance video will help.

The video shows the robber forcing BreWingZ workers into a freezer at gunpoint before rummaging through the northside restaurant on Tidwell and the North Freeway.

It happened just before 11 a.m. before the restaurant opened.

An employee told KHOU 11 News that they snuck out of the freezer and escaped through the back door.

Houston police said no shots were fired during the robbery and didn't say if the gunman got away with anything. An investigation is ongoing.

If you recognize the guy or have any other information about the case, call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS.

