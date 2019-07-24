HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of shooting a Henderson County deputy early Wednesday morning is in custody, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says he was notified of the shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

The deputy was chasing a motorcycle driver, identified as Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, of Grand Prairie, when the pursuit came to a halt just north of Frankston. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was shot in the side while attempting to arrest Cook.

The deputy, later identified as Jonathan Hutchison, shot back, however, officials believe Cook was not wounded.

According to CBS19 crews who were on scene, the deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The HCSO issued a BLUE ALERT while searching for the suspect, who was believed to be heading toward the Dallas area.

According to the HCSO, K-9 units tracked down Cook in a wooded area off County Road 3213 in the Ironton community of Cherokee County shortly after 10 a.m. He was taken to Ironton Baptist Church prior to being transferred to the Henderson County Jail.

“These are the dangers our Deputies face every day,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “Thankfully, this ended with the Deputy suffering a non-life-threatening gun-shot injury and this suspect is behind bars.”

Cook is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and is currently held inside the Henderson County Jail.

Cook has a lengthy criminal history in Dallas County dating back to 2002.

PRIOR DEPUTY SHOOTING IN HENDERSON COUNTY

On May 21, 2007, a Henderson County man gunned down three HCSO deputies, marking one of the most tragic days in Henderson County law enforcement history.

Deputy Paul Hablet, Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Kevin Harris were responding to a domestic violence call in Payne Springs when Randall Mays opened fire on the trio with a "high-powered rifle." Hablet and Ogburn died as a result of their injuries. Harris suffered a broken leg in the shooting.

Mays, 59, was convicted of capital murder of a peace officer and sentenced to death in May 2008. His execution has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the "Walls Unit" in Huntsville.

Harris retired from the HCSO in January 2009.

