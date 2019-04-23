LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man will face capital murder charges after he was arrested for a double homicide that happened in 2016.

Jordan Malik Carter, 21, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Melekia Rae Russ Montgomery and 23-year-old Alexis Johnson in August of 2016.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Johnson Street in south Longview.

Carter was arrested and booked in the Longview County Jail Monday. His bond was set at $1 million.