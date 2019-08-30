HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers arrested a Warren man for the 1988 murder of a 36-year-old woman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Daniel A. MacGinnis of Warren was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs.

Department of Public Safety

On Oct. 5, 1988, Jacobs attended a meeting at the Silver Spur tavern, now closed, in Hardin County.

When she did not return home, her husband drove to the bar and found her pickup truck in the parking lot. The husband reported to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office his wife was missing.

The next day, authorities found her body in the Neches River in Port Arthur, about 40 miles from where she was last seen.

DPS says MacGinnis lived in Warren at the time of the murder. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office listed him as a suspect shortly after the crime.

By the spring of 1989, MacGinnis fled to California. When the Rangers interviewed him, MacGinnis denied any involvement.

In Oct. 2018, a family member of Jacobs asked the Texas Rangers for an updated in the investigation.

The Port Arthur Police and Texas Rangers discovered DNA evidence in the case had not been examined at the DPS Crime Laboratory.

According to DPS, after testing the DNA, authorities found a match with MacGinnis.

On Tuesday, MacGinnins was arrested for Jacobs' murdered and indicted Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million.

The murder remains under investigation. The Rangers reached out to other agencies where MacGinnis has previously lived to determine if he is linked other unsolved cases.