Police also are searching for a woman believed to have been involved in the death, and two juveniles also have been detained.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police this week arrested a man in the April 19 homicide of Juan Estrada at a home on 13th Street.

Police also are searching for a woman believed to have been involved in the death, and two juveniles also have been detained.

The crime appears to be drug and robbery related, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in the Gregg County District Clerk's Office.