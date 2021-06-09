Suspect charged with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Cash Gernon, Dallas police say

On June 9, Dallas police said evidence submitted to the lab has been returned linking Darriynn Brown to Cash at the time of his death.

The suspect arrested in connection to the death of 4-year-old found dead in a Dallas street has now been charged with capital murder, Dallas police say.

Darriynn Brown, 18, was initially charged with kidnapping and theft in connection to the death of Cash Gernon, after Gernon was found dead in the street by a passerby on May 15.

WFAA spoke with a woman off-camera the next day who identified herself as Cash’s mother, though police described her as the boy's guardian. She said Cash was sound asleep when surveillance video reportedly showed the suspect break in through the back door and kidnap him.

An affidavit from police confirmed that video from inside the home showed Brown picking up the sleeping boy and carrying him from the room.

On May 28, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said Cash died from multiple stab wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

On June 9, Dallas police said evidence submitted to the lab has been returned linking Brown to Cash at the time of his death. A motive for the crime has not been released.