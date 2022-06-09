Palestine Police investigating a shooting at Willie Meyers Park

Quntyra Harper was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police received several calls regarding gunshots fired at Willie Myers Park before 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28th.

Upon investigating, the officers found suspect, Quntyra Harper, 21, of Tyler to be involved. Her vehicle was found in Coffee City on Highway155.

Harper was arrested and transported to to Anderson County Jail. She is booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, officers discovered a victim had been transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound in a private vehicle.

The victim is a 19-year-old women from Palestine who was transported to a Tyler hospital and her condition is stable.