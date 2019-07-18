FORT WORTH, Texas — The suspect in an active shooter situation has died after being shot by a SWAT officer, Fort Worth police confirm.

Police responded to calls of an active shooter Thursday afternoon near the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, the gunman immediately started shooting at police from the third floor of an apartment complex.

Three other people were inside the unit, including children during the situation. At one point, the shooter used a child as a shield from gunshots police say.

WFAA’s reporter at the scene heard multiple shots being fired from inside the apartment complex and families were seen being rushed out of buildings.

The gunman continued to fire at officers when SWAT arrived. The SWAT team entered apartment and shot at suspect, Fort Worth police said during a news conference.

The suspect was seen being transported away in an ambulance. Police later confirmed at a news conference that the suspect has died.

Officers said none of the hostages or officers were injured during the situation.

The shooter's identity has not been released.

