SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase Tuesday in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen.

The suspect was arrested in the Troup-area.

The sheriff's office says the suspect threw a gun down and possibly fired a shot.

The sheriff's office did not say if anyone was injured.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office, the Tyler Police Department, Troup Police Department, Bullard Police Department and DPS were all involved in the chase.

