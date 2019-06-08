TYLER, Texas — A Smith County grand jury indicted the suspected trigger man in a deadly shooting that took place in April.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and Tyler police, the shooting took place in the early morning hours of April 20.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly April shooting charged with murder

Three people were shot, including 20-year-old Keyundta Devor Barrett, who died from his wounds.

The other two victims, Kentrell Marquie Miller, 21, and Ira Brown Jr., 18, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Treyvon Maddox and charged him with murder.

However, court documents Smith County grand jury indicted Maddox on manslaughter charges in late July rather than murder.

Court documents did not indicate Maddox's plea.