HOUSTON — Robert Solis, the suspect accused in Friday's shooting death of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, has been charged with capital murder.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell KHOU the suspect accused in the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is an ex-con who's been wanted since 2017.

Here's a timeline that shows his violent criminal history.

February 2002: The 47-year-old suspect shot a man in the leg, then went home and held police at bay. He was sitting in a chair in his garage with a gun and his 4-year-old son in his lap. After the hour-long SWAT standoff, the suspect surrendered and and was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

October 2002: He was sentenced to 29 years for aggravated kidnapping, according to TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel.

June 2014: After serving 12 years of the 29-year prison sentence, the suspect was released in 2014. But he isn't due to be discharged from parole until February of 2022.

2016: The suspect was charged with DWI two years after his release from prison, according to Desel. The charge was a violation of his parole but sources tell KHOU the parole board elected not to return him to prison.

January 1, 2017: A blue warrant was issued for the suspect for again violating his parole. This time, the violation involved an alleged assault of his girlfriend and possession of a prohibited weapon.

September 27, 2019: That warrant would have shown up Friday on the deputy’s in-car computer when he pulled him over and ran his driver's license.

The suspect was arrested Friday after the HCSO deputy was shot in the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

A few hours later, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Deputy Dhaliwal had died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

