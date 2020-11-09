Suspect in series of Nacogdoches County drive-by shootings arrested by sheriff's office

All of the drive-by shootings are believed to be gang-related.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a number of possibly gang-related drive-by shootings in the area.

The sheriff's office was investigating several drive by shootings over the past few months within the county. Investigators soon identified the suspect as a 17-year-old juvenile. The suspect was also believed to have done drive-by shootings in the City of Nacogdoches and Lufkin. All the drive-by shootings are believed to be gang-related.

Deputies obtained a warrant for the suspect's arrest for deadly conduct after having probable cause the suspect was involved in two drive-by shootings on Rigby Road in May. No one was hurt in the drive by shootings.

Investigators also investigated the suspect home due to a drive-by shooing at the home earlier in the month. Authorities found several shell casings in the road and driveway of the home. However, no one would cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence in the 1400 block of County Road 521 at 5:30 a.m. Authorities seized five weapons of the same caliber used in several of the drive-by shootings. Two of the five were reported stolen out of Lufkin. One of the weapons was reported stolen out of Lufkin. The other two weapons are also believed to have been stolen.

Authorities also found ammunition, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and ski masks.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of deadly conduct and assault family violence, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

A second suspect, 37-year-old Dalila Juarez, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest or search and interference with duties of a public servant.