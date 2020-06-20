HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected wrong-way driver was injured Friday night after crashing their vehicle into a guardrail and then jumping off the roadway, the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office confirmed.
Investigators said it was a 60-foot jump.
He was found alive in the 14900 block of W. Hardy Toll Road in northeast Houston. He is injured but responsive, constable deputies said.
It all started about 11:40 p.m. near E. Hardy Street and Hill Road. Investigators said a deputy saw the driver run a stop sign and a chase ensued.
Deputies said the man was driving northbound in southbound lanes and was going at speeds near 80 mph. They said the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a guardrail at Aldine Bender.
That’s when, according to Precinct 1, the man ran off and jumped from the roadway.
MORE CRIME STORIES ON KHOU.COM
- New court documents reveal what led to the discovery of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan
- Houston protesters demand release of HPD video in police shooting of Nicolas Chavez
- Video: Violent assault on North Loop caught on dash cam
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.