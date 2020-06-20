HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected wrong-way driver was injured Friday night after crashing their vehicle into a guardrail and then jumping off the roadway, the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office confirmed.

Investigators said it was a 60-foot jump.

He was found alive in the 14900 block of W. Hardy Toll Road in northeast Houston. He is injured but responsive, constable deputies said.

It all started about 11:40 p.m. near E. Hardy Street and Hill Road. Investigators said a deputy saw the driver run a stop sign and a chase ensued.

Deputies said the man was driving northbound in southbound lanes and was going at speeds near 80 mph. They said the chase ended when the suspect crashed into a guardrail at Aldine Bender.

That’s when, according to Precinct 1, the man ran off and jumped from the roadway.

