Suspect knocks over SWAT member with vehicle while fleeing from investigators

The chase started on FM 14 and ended on East Berta Street in North Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after fleeing from deputies and striking a SWAT Team member with his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, on June 29 at 3 p.m., Smith County investigators were conducting surveillance around the Pilot Truck Stop located at FM 14 and Interstate 20 when they saw a suspect known to have outstanding felony arrest warrants.

The suspect, Ernesto Castellon, fled the location when members with the Special Investigations Unit and Smith County SWAT attempted to take Castellon into custody.

As he fled the scene, Castellon struck a SWAT Team member with his vehicle knocking them to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Castellon fled south on FM 14 toward Tyler reaching speeds over 100 mph. After entering city limits, Castellon continued south on Church Street with Smith County Deputies close behind.

As Castellon approached the T-intersection of Pabst Street and East Berta Street a Smith County Deputy struck the rear of his vehicle and Castellon lost control and ran off the road into a grassy area.

Castellon was quickly taken into custody and a large amount of illicit narcotics was discovered inside Castellon’s vehicle.

Castellon was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures and was released.

The Smith County SWAT Team member was in good condition and will be treated in a local emergency room.