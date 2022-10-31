Jamirious Jantrel Gardner is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty for the death of Anthony Wilson.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is set to be sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father.

Jamirious Jantrel Gardner plead guilty to first-degree felony murder and six counts of burglary of a habitation on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the April 2019 death of Anthony Wilson.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an April 14, 2019 newscast when Gardner was first arrested.)

Gardner appeared before Judge John Stevens from the Jefferson County jail via Zoom Monday.

If Gardner had gone through with a trial, he could have been sentenced to anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty of the murder charge.

Gardner could have also received anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison and another $10,000 fine if he had been found guilty of the six burglary charges.

Gardner will be sentenced to 10 years collectively for the six burglary charges. The 10-year sentence for murder will run concurrently with the 10-year sentence for the six counts of burglary of a habitation.

Wilson was 37 when he was shot and killed on April 11, 2019. Beaumont Police responded to the 6800 block of Madrid Drive shortly after 10 p.m. that day, after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson laying near a roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later learned three people had committed several auto burglaries in the Dowlen West neighborhood, including at Wilson's.

Investigators believe that Wilson confronted the suspects and was then shot by them. Wilson's truck was also stolen and found abandoned a short time later in the 400 block of Norwalk Lane.

Gardner, James Cook, Bernard Bell, and Bryce Bell were later arrested in connection with Wilson's murder.

Investigators believe Bernard Bell was given a gun used in connection with the 2019 homicide and disposed of or hid it. He was sentenced to almost six years in February 2020.

Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder. Even though he was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Bryce Bell was set to stand trial in July 2022 for his involvement in the deadly shooting but plead guilty as jury selection was about to begin.

James Cook has yet to stand trial.

