Suspect taken into custody for shooting in cemetery

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a local cemetery.
According to the MPD, officers arrested a 16-year-old male on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
The suspect is charged with one count of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Akeivyon Diez McMillian, 20. His body was later found at the Powder Mill Cemetery, at the corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1997 and Buffalo St., on March 31.
This is a developing story and CBS19 will update when more details become available.