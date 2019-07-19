HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected drunken driver slammed his pickup truck into a light pole killing three horses in a trailer he was pulling in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the outbound service road of Highway 249 at the Grand Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the 52-year-old driver was speeding when he crashed his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado into a signal light pole at the intersection with the Grand Parkway.

Deputies say the driver was not restrained during the crash. The driver was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Deputies say while at the hospital the driver showed signs of intoxication. They also found a glass container with alcohol in it inside his truck.

Investigators also said that if the driver survives the crash, they will pursue animal cruelty charges along with a DWI charge pending results of the toxicology report.

