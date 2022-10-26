APD proceeded to call the SWAT team to assist in removing a person from the home.

AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT were called out to an Austin home disturbance that included an occupant with a gun in the late hours of Wednesday, according to a police press conference.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with the gun.

Once on the scene, officers surrounded the home and informed the person to put down their weapon and leave the residence. The person refused to do so and proceeded to barricade themselves into the home with the gun, according to a press conference.

APD proceeded to call the SWAT team to assist in removing the person from the home. The person has no verbal communication with APD or the SWAT team.

The scene is currently ongoing. Check back for more updates.

SWAT Incident at 3100 block of Collins Creek Dr, stay clear of the area. Media briefing to be held just north of intersection of S Pleasant Valley Road and Georgian Meadows Road at 2:30 am. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 26, 2022