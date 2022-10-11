TABC investigating Tyler bar in Smith County Sheriff's Deputy death

"What we found was evidence that shows they were operating the business in a way that could impact public safety, said Chris Porter, TABC PIO.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bar is under investigation for its alleged role in a drunk driving crash that killed a deputy with the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was standing outside his car during a traffic stop when he was hit and killed over the summer. Investigators say the driver had just left the Where's Rufus Sports Bar off of South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

"What we found was evidence that shows they were operating the business in a way that could impact public safety, said Chris Porter, Public Information Officer with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

According to the TABC, Where's Rufus allegedly overserved 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto. He remains behind bars in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond for intoxication manslaughter.

CBS19 reached out to Where's Rufus for comment. The sports bar says it is unable to comment at this time.

Porter says Where's Rufus is allowed to stay open until the investigation is complete.

"Like everybody else, you're presumed innocent until found guilty," said Porter.

Porter says possible penalties include temporary suspension of liquor license, a civil fine or canceling the businesses permit permanently.

He says bar owners should educate their staff of the signs of intoxication.

"Keep your head on a swivel and be as attentive as you can to make sure that people aren't over serving themselves or being over served by staff," he said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving East Texas say that people assume they've "sobered up" when they get behind the wheel often times.

"It takes a long time to sober up, so someone may think that they are sober and they're really, almost sober, but not quite and you're still impaired," said Kathy Davidson, MADD East Texas Program's Specialist.