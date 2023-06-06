POLICE: Man arrested for murder of missing Smith County woman

The U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Jesse Lee Williams.

TYLER, Texas — A Tatum man has been arrested for murder following the April 2023 disappearance of a Smith County woman.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Jesse Lee Williams, 40, for the murder of Paula Belonga, 51, after officials allegedly obtained evidence pointing to Williams' involvement

Belonga was last seen on Friday, April 7 leaving her apartment complex in the 4400 block of Paluxy Dr. in her white Chevrolet Impala. About five days later, her car was found in Zavalla