Taylor man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of children

Juan J. Banda is accused of abusing four victims under the age of 14 between the years of 2007 and 2012.

TAYLOR, Texas — A Taylor man accused of continuously sexually abusing children will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, a Williamson County jury found Juan J. Banda of Taylor guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. The jury then sentenced Banda to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, Assistant DAs Katherine Nolden and Cari Warner presented evidence in Banda's trial that between 2007 and 2012, he subjected four female victims under the age of 14 to various forms of sexual abuse. The DA's Office said that Banda was known by, and had ongoing access to, the victims.

Banda's case came to light in 2020 when one of the victims, now an adult, reported the abuse to the Taylor Police Department. After that first report, the DA's Office said a second victim also decided to come forward. Law enforcement were later able to uncover the existence of the two additional victims.

Banda's trial lasted a week and included testimony from all four victims. The DA's Office said prosecutors worked in conjunction with the Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center and the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, both of which "played a pivotal role in supporting the pursuit of justice in this case."

"Children are among the most vulnerable members of the community, and this verdict sends that message that no matter how much time has passed, child molesters will ultimately face the consequences for their actions," Williamson County DA Shawn Dick said.