TDCJ issues warrant for arrest of parolee with violent tendencies and East Texas ties

People are warned to stay away and not engage if you see her, as she has violent tendencies. If you have information on her whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Kristina Jean Moak for failure to comply with her supervising parole officer.

According to the TDCJ, Moak was released for parole after serving time for multiple convictions, including:

assault causing bodily injury of a family member

criminal trespass

injury to child, elderly, or disabled

The TDCJ says Moak has ties to the East Texas area, having previously liven in Lufkin and Huntington, as well as Big Spring, Bryan and Del Valle.