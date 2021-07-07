Investigators believe the possible road rage shooting happened somewhere along I-10 between the ballpark and McCarty.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head after someone opened fire on his father’s pickup truck late Tuesday, Houston police said.

The gunfire happened as they were traveling on I-10 near Minute Maid Park.

Police said the father and two sons were heading home from the Astros game when someone opened fire, wounding the teen. The father exited to I-69, the Southwest Freeway, and stopped near McGowen to help his son.

KHOU 11’s Brittany Ford reported that the back window of the pickup was shattered and the teen was left in critical condition.

"It's really unfortunate, and it's really sad, and we’re really hoping to figure out how this happened and who did it,” said Investigator Brown with HPD Major Assaults.

Police said they need help locating the shooter and the exact location of where the shooting happened. They believe it was somewhere along I-10 between the ballpark and McCarty.

Investigators have not ruled out road rage as a possible cause for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

South Central officers are on a shooting at US 59 Fwy and McGowen. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021