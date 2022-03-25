Teens accused of beating Brazoswood High classmate indicted by Brazoria County grand jury

Ayden Holland, Logan Huber and Reid Mitchell are charged with aggravated assault.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A Brazoria County grand jury has decided to indict three teens accused of brutally beating a Brazoswood High School football player last year.

Cole Hagan suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone during that alleged attack in early December.

It has been almost four months since authorities said Cole was lured outside a home during a social gathering in Lake Jackson and attacked.

He was sedated and put on a ventilator due to his severe injuries, but now he's back in school as he continues to recover, Cory Hagan, his older brother said.

Ayden Holland, Logan Huber and Reid Mitchell were charged with aggravated assault in connection to this incident in December.

The Hagan’s family attorney, Loren Klitsas, confirmed all three teens were indicted by a Brazoria County grand jury on Thursday, which means jurors believed there was enough evidence for this case to move to trial.

Klitsas said the family is pleased with this decision.

Also, Klitsas said the family still plans to move forward with a $50 million lawsuit against the teens and their families.

The suit accuses several others of negligence. It claims they knew or should have known about the plan to attack Cole.

Klitsas said they plan to schedule depositions soon.

“…to compensate Cole for his horrible and permanent injuries from this senseless violent attack," Klitsas said.