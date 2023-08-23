Man accused of shooting several law enforcement officers facing federal charges

Terran Green, 34, was taken into custody last week after a 24-hour manhunt and SWAT standoff. He's accused of shooting three officers and injuring a fourth.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of shooting several law enforcement officers last week is facing federal charges.

Terran Green had already been charged with attempted capital murder in Harris County, but now, he's facing more charges, including assault on a federal officer.

Green's arrest

A massive manhunt for Green spanning across the Greater Houston area ended late Thursday night after an hours-long standoff.

Green, 34, was taken into custody just before midnight at a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge just north of the Beltway. It's about 6.5 miles away from where the first law enforcement officer was shot Wednesday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said he's responsible for injuring four law enforcement officers in 24 hours. Three of the officers were shot and one was injured by shrapnel.

The standoff lasted nearly five hours. Green faces three counts of attempted capital murder. He was held without bond after his first court appearance on Monday.

Timeline

Here is the timeline of events leading up to the arrest of Green.

7:40 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson was shot on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

I had a great visit with Deputy Anderson. I found him to be in good spirits, sitting down and smiling. He wanted me to convey his appreciation for the outpouring of support from our citizens, his agency teammates, and colleagues from all agencies.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/fMcLBXLrbc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 21, 2023

7:55 P.M.: Gonzalez confirmed via social media that a patrol deputy had been shot on Homestead Road and that he had been airlifted by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center. He said the shooter was on the run.

8:33 P.M.: Gonzalez provided an initial description of the suspected shooter and a description of a gray or blue Ford Explorer with black tint as the suspect vehicle they were looking for in connection with the shooting. This was later changed to a blue Ford Escape.

10 P.M.: Gonzalez held a press conference to provide details on the shooting and named Terran Green as the alleged shooter.

11:15 P.M.: About three hours after the shooting Wednesday night, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green. Blue Alerts are issued to help catch people who are believed to have wounded or killed local, state or federal law enforcement officers.

We hope this case comes to closure very quickly. I have full confidence in my @HCSOTexas team and all public safety partners assisting us. It's just a matter of time before we capture Green. He's considered armed & dangerous.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/aD9HS0AiOA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2023

1 A.M. THURSDAY: The suspect vehicle, a blue Ford Escape, was found abandoned at the Quail Chase Apartments on West Airtex Boulevard, which is just west of the North Freeway north of Beltway 8.

2 A.M.: Another individual, Green’s brother, was added to the Blue Alert as the search continued. Green's brother was detained, questioned and released after it was determined that he was not the shooter and was a passenger in the car.

6 A.M.: The Blue Alert was reissued, but both Green and his brother were included despite the second man no longer being sought.

10:26 A.M.: The Blue Alert was updated to reflect that Green's brother had been taken into custody although he had already been questioned and released. A short time after that, the sheriff’s office confirmed that he was no longer being sought in the case.

11:39 A.M.: Gov. Greg Abbott announced that DPS was offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for shooting Anderson.

11:49 A.M.: Gonzalez identified Anderson as the deputy who was shot and said he was still in critical condition, but stable after undergoing surgery.

4:17 P.M.: FBI Houston said it was also offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the suspect arrest. With Crime Stoppers adding $5,000, that brought the reward total to $45,000.

7:08 P.M..: Authorities said Green barricaded himself inside of a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge, which is just north of the Beltway, about 6.5 miles away from where the shooting happened Wednesday night.

Update #1: the location is a residence. We believe we have the location contained and there is no immediate threat to broader community. It's unknown if others are inside the house. Both wounded LEO are being transported to hospitals; still said to be life-threatening injuries.

Two law enforcement officers, one with the U.S. Marshals Service and one with the sheriff’s office, were shot, according to Gonzalez. The HCSO deputy was struck a couple of times but was wearing body armor. One U.S. Marshal was shot in the leg, and another was struck by shrapnel.

According to Gonzalez, they got a tip that Terran Green was possibly at the home in the Sunset Ridge West neighborhood off Beltway 8.

When they got there, they talked to people and found out he was inside the home. Three officers went inside and were met with gunfire, Gonzalez said. They didn't have a chance to return fire and immediately retreated.

During the standoff, a tactical vehicle was seen breaking the windows and walls of the house to get Terran Green out. Gas was also seen being pumped into the home and a drone was seen flying in and around the house.

The sheriff said there initially were other people in the house but they were able to get out early in the evening unharmed.

8:48 P.M.: Gonzalez gave an update on the law enforcement officers who were injured during the initial encounter with Terran Green at the home on Silhouette Ridge.

11:50 P.M.: Gonzalez confirmed via social media that Green was taken into custody “without incident.” He said Green was hiding in a corner of the house and had no visible injuries.

Arrest update: Terran Green has been taken into custody without incident. Incredible work by @HCSOSWAT, and our negotiators. Appreciate the assist by @HoustonPolice SWAT, and all our public safety partners. Well done!

5:45 A.M. FRIDAY: Gonzalez said Green has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder in the shootings of the three law enforcement officers.