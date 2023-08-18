'True habitual' | Prosecutors asking judge to deny bond for man accused of shooting multiple officers

"The defendant is a true habitual," said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Marshall.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Prosecutors are pushing for a man accused of shooting three officers and injuring a fourth to be denied bond after he was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff Thursday night in northeast Harris County.

"The defendant is a true habitual," said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Marshall. "We will be filing no bond motions in each of his cases and seeking to deny his bail."

Court records show Terran Green, 34, was already out on bond for other violent felony charges when everything went down.

Green is accused of shooting Harris County deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The next day, Deputy Shaun O'Bannion and two U.S. Marshals were injured trying to take him into custody.

"We are very grateful right now that we are not planning four funerals tomorrow," said Harris County District Attorney's Office Division Chief Katie Warren.

Related Articles Terran Green faces attempted capital murder charges in shooting of 3 officers in 24 hours, HCSO sheriff says

The Harris County Deputies Organization is calling for the judge in Green's previous case to resign for giving him a low bond.

Court records show that in March, Green was pulled over during another traffic stop and had two other felony charges. Investigators said he had pointed a gun at his girlfriend and said, "I'm going to end you."

Previously, Judge DaSean Jones granted Green bonds, totaling $55,000. He was then released from jail on bond.

Then, in May, he didn't show up for court.

KHOU 11's Grace White stopped by Jones' court for a comment, but he was in trial. We also reached out to his office for comment but have not heard back.

Green has already been to prison three times.

The three officers injured Thursday night have all been released from the hospital. However, Deputy Anderson remains at Memorial Hermann Hospital, recovering from surgery.

Green is due back in court on Monday and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.