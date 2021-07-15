Texarkana man arrested for capital murder

According to police, the man had brought a child to a local ER who wasn’t breathing and showed signs of several injuries.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for capital murder in Texarkana.

According to police, an 11-month-old boy had been brought into the emergency room at a local hospital by Joshua Lowe and the boys mother.

The child was not breathing and showed several signs of injury. Doctors were able to stabilize the boy, but he had to be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he died two days later.

Lowe had been watching the child while the mother was at work, according to police.

During an interview with detectives, Lowe explained what happened that did not make any sense in the light of the injuries he the child.

Lowe was originally arrested for aggravated assault and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

After the child passed, a warrant for capital murder was obtained.