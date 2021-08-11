Texarkana man arrested for assault causing bodily injury and burglary of a habitation

The man was also arrested for violation of a protective order and possession of marijuana.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana man was arrested last Friday for assault causing bodily injury.

According to police, 34-year-old Kentrell Nard got into a fight with an ex-girlfriend and allegedly pulled her out of a vehicle while she was trying to get away.

Nard was arrested and a protective order was placed ordering Nard to stay away from the victim.

Nard was released Tuesday on a $3,000 bond.

According to police, Nard later showed up at the victim’s apartment.

Not realizing it was Nard at the door she opened it and Nard allegedly forced his way into the apartment and began to choke the victim.

A neighbor came out of their apartment and yelled at him to stop.

While Nard turned his attention to the neighbor the victim grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Nard in the arm.

The victim was able to slam the door and lock Nard outside, according to police.

As the victim was on the phone with 911, another call came in from Nard’s mother saying that he was at her home and had been stabbed.

Nard claimed that the victim had attacked him for no reason at a nearby convenience store, according to police.

Evidence did not match Nard’s story and he was arrested and taken to a local hospital for stitches.

Nard has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another crime, violation of a protective order and possession of marijuana.

Bond has been set at $53,000.