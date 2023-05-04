East Texas district attorney creates task force to combat fentanyl sales, use

According to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, a local teen overdosed on fentanyl causing them to be hospitalized in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — East Texas officers continue to deal with narcotic use and trafficking throughout the area, but now a new deadly drug is starting to make its appearance -- this time in a school.

According to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, a local teen overdosed on fentanyl causing them to be hospitalized in Dallas. District Attorney Tonda Curry knew she had to do something.

She put together the Fentanyl Response Task Force after hearing about the overdose. In a press conference held Wednesday, Curry said the teen is alive but struggling in the hospital.

"That was the second fentanyl-involved incident in that particular school in the last 30 days," Curry said.

Curry reached out to county law enforcement to help prevent the next overdose and to protect children from the drug. Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter is one of the multiple officials to respond to Curry's plea.

"I have an investigator that specializes in these types of investigations in order to make sure we provide whatever resources we could to assist the district attorney in this case," Carter said.

Curry said pills were being advertised as Percocet when it was in fact fentanyl. She also mentioned the team has information that it’s being sold on campuses.

"They know that they sell stuff that kills to our kids and they choose dollars over children," Curry said. "We don't we choose to protect the children. It is unacceptable in Van Zandt County to choose dollars over the lives of children and it will not be tolerated."

Curry promises the people of her county that they will unite to protect the children and arrest as well as prosecute as aggressively as the law allows. She also said stopping this drug starts with parents help.

"Be involved in their lives, know where they go who they hang with what they're doing," Curry said. "That's my advice and quite frankly the pills can come in any shape or color."