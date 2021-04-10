Longview man arrested in Brazos County for 6th DWI; has 5 previous convictions

Chad Finley has drunk driving convictions going back as far as 2003.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Longview man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into two cars at a red light in College Station.

Chad Finley, 39, is charged with DWI. Authorities said Finley has five previous convictions for drunk driving on his record. According to the probable cause statement of his arrest in College Station, Finley was convicted of the following crimes:

Arrested for DWI on August 28, 2003, Harrison County

Arrested for DWI on March 19, 2007, Gregg County

Arrested for DWI on January 9, 2013, Hidalgo County

Arrested for DWI on August 20, 2013, Galveston County

Arrested for DWI on January 29, 2020, Atascosa County

Officers with the College Station Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Earl Rudder Freeway on the south frontage road after reports of a major accident came in. Authorities said Finley drove his vehicle into the back of another vehicle waiting at a red light at the intersection. That vehicle then was forced into the back of the vehicle in front of it, according to authorities.

According to the report filed by CSPD, Finley allegedly admitted he had drank two beers prior to driving and that the crash had actually happened because the driver in front of him braked too quickly.

According to the arresting officer, Finley refused a blood draw and a blood search warrant had to be obtained. Those results are pending, according to CSPD.