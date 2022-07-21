Texas Rangers make arrest in double homicide from 2005

According to Texas DPS, Thompson-Lemoine is charged with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez in 2005. Her bond is set at $1 million dollar.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On July 8, Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, was arrested at the Angleton parole office by the Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department for capital murder of a couple.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Thompson-Lemoine is charged with the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez in 2005. Her bond is set at $1 million dollars.

On April 14, 2005, Antonio and Luz Rodriguez were found dead by their daughter in their home located on West Waco Street in Cleveland, Texas. The Cleveland PD and the Texas Rangers investigated the case but it ultimately went cold.

According to DPS, Thompson-Lemoine was convicted of a crime and her DNA was collected as she entered a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. Her DNA was submitted to the DPS crime laboratory and later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In early March 2021, Cleveland PD detectives were notified of a possible DNA match from CODIS and they requested the assistance of the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. In 2022, the DPS lab confirmed the DNA match.

In early July, the investigators and Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman-Harkness decided there was sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Thompson-Lemoine.