SANTA FE, Texas - Parents whose kids attend Santa Fe High School are heartbroken and unsettled after Friday's shooting.

One mother received a message from her daughter who was at the school when the shooting happened.

“She called, she said mom they’re shots. I immediately turned around and said I’m coming, I’m coming,” said the mother. “I just kept talking to her. I kept telling her to stay calm, stay quiet until the police finally let her out.”

Photos: Community heartbroken by Santa Fe school shooting Carissa Potts hugs her 7-year-old daughter Kaylee after leaving flowers at a small memorial outside of Santa Fe High School on May 19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The mom said she had to keep her composure for her daughter. She said she didn’t know what was going to happen but she was glad she was able to speak to her daughter on the phone.

“Something has to be done. We have to do something,” said the mother. “This is getting ridiculous, that we have to be afraid to send our kids to school.”

Another mom said she drove 90 mph to get to her daughter once she learned there was a shooter at the school.

“When she tells me she is in a field somewhere behind the school it’s terrifying," said the Robyn.

KHOU 11 Reporter Janelle Bludau spoke to Robyn at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center. Her daughter was injured during the school shooting but she is expected to be okay.

"Something has to be done where the schools are more secure than what they are," said Robyn. "When I pulled up to the school it was one of the saddest things I've ever seen."

The student who opened fire at Santa Fe High School Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Police say Pagourtzis killed 10 people and wounded several others before he was arrested.

