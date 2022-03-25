x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Smith County officials accused of stealing while serving eviction notice plead not guilty

All three were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and property theft.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Three former Tyler officials entered a plea of not guilty through a Waiver of Arraignment and did not appear in court.

Former Pct. 1 constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. All three bonded out of jail soon after their arrests on bonds totaling $30,000.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed on the following afternoon Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman had been indicted on charges of theft by public servant and official oppression.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

RELATED: Smith County Jail inmate population declines to be under max capacity

RELATED: Ex-Smith County elections administrator pleads guilty to putting colon cleanser in employees' drinks

In Other News

Smith County Sheriff investigating shooting on Highway 31 East