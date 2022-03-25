Former Smith County officials accused of stealing while serving eviction notice plead not guilty

All three were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and property theft.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Three former Tyler officials entered a plea of not guilty through a Waiver of Arraignment and did not appear in court.

Former Pct. 1 constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. All three bonded out of jail soon after their arrests on bonds totaling $30,000.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed on the following afternoon Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman had been indicted on charges of theft by public servant and official oppression.