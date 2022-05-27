Suspects involved in Henderson County missing person and murder case are now in custody

Dalan Clowdus turned himself into the Henderson Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Dalan Clowdus, 22 years-old has turned himself into the Henderson Sheriff's Office after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection to a murder and missing person.

According to investigators, Dalan clowdus is one of three suspects involved in a missing and murder case. William David Hux, 47 years-old and Steven Joe Clowdus, 47 years-old are charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The person was missing since May 11 but was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on May 15.

On May 26, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received information about a the location of the missing person and of their truck.

Investigators located the missing person's truck at a residence off of Highway 85 outside of Seven Points. The truck was cut into several pieces.

A search warrant for the residence and property off of Green Tree Acres Road was provided by Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee.

Investigators searched the property and found a hand dug grave with an unidentified body inside.

The body found on the property was taken to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy. The victim was identified as Jimmy Dean Oldfield, who is the reported missing person.

William Hux was arrested at his residence and Steven Clowdus was arrested while driving a vehicle. Both men are in Henderson County Jail.