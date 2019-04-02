Three people were arrested in Henderson County last weekend on drug and an assortment of other charges overnight.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were arrested in three different incidents.

On Sunday, deputies stopped 36-year-old William Morris in the Cherokee Shores Subdvision. He had a warrant out for his arrested for probation violation in Dallas County. During a search, deputies allegedly found a small bag of methamphetamines in his right front pocket.

Early Sunday morning, Krissi Marlyna Lester, 40, was arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop. Deputies found Marlyna, who is a convicted felon, had a 9 mm pistol.

On Saturday morning, deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Golden Oaks Driver for a domestic call. Authorities arrested Tausha Steele, 31, for assault and possession of meth. The sheriff's office says her boyfriend called 911 saying she was trying to kill him. Deputies found her intoxicated behind some trees near the home. Deputies also found methamphetamines and a glass pipe in her purse.

All three suspects were booked in the Henderson County Jail.