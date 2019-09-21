NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects in a child sex assault investigation.

According to the NCSO, 34-year-old Mark Allen Thompson and 45-year-old Frankie Dale Meaner gave the two victims drugs and assaulted them on multiple occasions.

The sheriff's office says Kelli Rene Goodin, 33, told investigators she knew about the assaults and even witnessed one of the assaults. However, she did not report the assaults and tried to prevent law enforcement from arresting Thompson.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators believed Thompson was a flight risk. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault of a child after a crime stoppers tip. His bond was set at $750,000. He also has a parole violation charge against him.

Goodin was also arrested along with Thompson and charged with failure to report and hindering apprehension.

Mealer was arrested by deputies at his home Friday. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"There are many more details to this case that are extremely appalling that will not be released," a press release from the NCSO said. "It is truly horrific how these children have been treated by these three adults."

The case is still under investigation.