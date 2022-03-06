Five family members, including 4 Tomball ISD students, identified as victims in Leon County murder

Authorities believe the four children and their grandfather were killed by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer who had been on the run for more than three weeks.

TOMBALL, Texas — Five family members, including four Tomball ISD students, were found dead in a Leon County home during the search for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, according to a letter sent out by the school district.

The four boys were visiting their grandfather on his ranch when their bodies were discovered Thursday. Three were brothers, ages 18, 16 and 11, and the fourth was an 11-year-old cousin.

Authorities believe the family was killed by Lopez, a convicted murderer who had been on the run for more than three weeks in the area.

Lopez was later killed Thursday night in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Atascosa County, which is just south of San Antonio.

Tomball ISD sent out the following letter to parents about the death of the students:

“The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is excruciating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beloved students and grandfather.

“We ask that you extend your prayers and support to these families who need us the most at this time. We share a special bond in Tomball and understand this will personally affect many students and families in our small community.”

.@TomballISD is grieving. This letter shared with me by a teacher (from @m_salazarzamora) says the family members allegedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez included four TISD students and their grandfather. Look for the latest on @KHOU. https://t.co/rjMoCooNXH #khou11 pic.twitter.com/fIK9j75N9S — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 3, 2022

The district said grief counselors will be on hand to help those who may need counseling.

Tomball Little League also released a statement because one of the boys was an umpire.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy within the Tomball community. We mourn the loss of these lives and pray for their family and all who knew them. One of the children was an umpire at Tomball Little League. Our baseball community is heartbroken to lose a colleague and friend."

The chain of events started Thursday when officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said someone alerted authorities that they weren't able to get a hold of a relative.

Law enforcement responded to the home, which was described as a weekend home off Highway 7, and found the family of five dead. Authorities initially reported two adults and three children were killed, but later corrected that information.

TDCJ authorities also said they believe Lopez took weapons and a 1999 white Chevrolet single-cab truck from the home where the victims were found dead.

Authorities said the victims arrived at the home on Thursday. They think they were killed Thursday afternoon because they were seen earlier that morning.

A TDCJ spokesman said they had searched and cleared the home multiple times since Lopez escaped.

Lopez is a convicted killer who escaped police custody last month. On May 12, Lopez got away by shedding his shackles and cutting through a metal barrier before stabbing a correctional officer and getting away on foot after the prison transport bus he had taken over crashed.

The search to find the 46-year-old had focused in Centerville, Texas, which is two hours north of Houston.

TDCJ is reviewing their protocols to determine how Lopez was able to get away. They believe he had been in the woods near Centerville, hiding and breaking into properties to steal food, water and clothes.