2 Houston men arrested for robbery, money laundering in Nacogdoches County

Officials said they found more than $100,000 in a duffle bag inside the vehicle after a traffic stop.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Officials arrested two Houston men for robbery and money laundering in Nacogdoches County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Earl Curry, 37, and Christopher Anthoine Hollians, 39, were arrested for money laundering after police found a large amount of money during a traffic stop.

Federal authorities alerted local deputies that they were searching for a 2022 Toyota SUV used in an armed robbery in Indianapolis. Deputies spotted the SUV traveling southbound above the speed limit along U.S. 59.

Deputies stopped the SUV near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Old Lufkin Road. The driver, Curry did not allow deputies to search the SUV and a K9 unit was called to the scene, officials said.

After the dog alerted deputoes of something in the vehicle, deputies searched the SUV. Offcials said they found more than $100,000 in a duffle bag inside the vehicle.

Officials arrested both men and were charged with money laundering. Additional charges are expected to be added.