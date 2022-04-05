Rusk County Sheriff's Office seized illegal substances at traffic violation stop

This led to the seizure of multiple units of suspected THC concentrated resin; THC vape cartridges; THC edibles; and upwards of one-half pound of marijuana.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2022

On April 4, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office seized illegal substances during a traffic violation investigation.

A Patrol Shift A officer from the Sheriff's Office was investigating a violation at the intersection of SH 315 and US Hwy 259 South, when the officer was given probable cause to search the vehicle. This led to the seizure of multiple units of suspected THC concentrated resin; THC vape cartridges; THC edibles; and upwards of one-half pound of marijuana.

The materials are believed to have been obtained in the state of Michigan and were being transported to the Houston, Texas area. Richard Rodriguez, 29, of Houston, Texas, was arrested at the scene. Rodriguez is charged with:

Possession of Marijuana of 5 pounds or less, but more than 4 ounces. This is considered a State Jail Felony.

Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, which is greater than 400 grams. This is considered a First Degree Felony.