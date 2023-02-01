A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether the 19-year-old was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A Maine man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday.

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, also faces attempted assault charges, the New York Police Department said in a release.

Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him in the shoulder during the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak to the allegations.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that investigators were looking into whether he was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

The violence happened about two hours before midnight Saturday, just outside the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons before gaining entry to one of the world’s biggest and most famous New Year’s celebrations.

Two of the officers were struck with the machete before the suspect was shot, authorities said. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, and were expected to recover. So was the suspect.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

BREAKING: Trevor Bickford of Wells has been charged in the attack of three NYPD officers at Times Square.



2 counts of attempted assault

2 counts of attempted murder@newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/S06fguFE77 — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) January 2, 2023

NEWS CENTER Maine went to Bickford's home on Alpine Drive in Wells on Sunday and Monday where it was confirmed the FBI was investigating. It was unclear whether the FBI had executed a search warrant Sunday.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine that Bickford is one of three children, and that his parents divorced about 10 years ago. His father has since died. Neighbors also said Bickford worked this past summer at the Old Marsh Country Club in Wells as a groundskeeper.

Bickford graduated from Wells High School in 2022, where he played football and also wrestled.

Both the school and his former workplace declined to comment Monday.

Jackie Upton, a neighbor to Bickford, said she heard the accused attacker lived in Wells, but did not know he grew up in the same neighborhood she lives in.