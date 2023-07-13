Trial of former Longview police lieutenant accused of trying to have sex with young girls reset to October

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Editor's Note: The above video was published in October 2022.
The trial of a former Longview Police Department lieutenant arrested on a federal charge of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online has been delayed to October.
Seth Estes Vanover, 51, of Diana, is charged with coercion or enticement of a minor out of a U.S. district court in Florida.
His case is in a federal district court out of Jacksonville, Florida. He was arrested in October 2022 and later released on bond.
According to a court document by the Longview News-Journal, a man, who was identified as Vanover, had conversations with two undercover FBI agents via social media that show he wanted to have sex with a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old girl. The app was also reached on devices registered to the city of Longview.
Federal court documents show a U.S. district court judge approved an order setting a new trial date of Oct. 2 this year with a status hearing set for Sept. 18. The trial was previously set to begin July 3 before Vanover's defense team requested a continuance.
On Dec. 8, 2020, a man with username “jjdad36, who later identified as Vanover, asked an undercover agent about having sex with her 9-year-old daughter. The texts from the conversation detailed "jjdad36" 's efforts to have sex with the young girl, the document read.
Another conversation from July 2022 show messages from a different FBI agent and an account called "jattleson." The account "jattleson" was interested in meeting the agent's girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter.
At one point in the messages, the agent asks how old "jattleson" is. The user says 44 and then sends a photo a nude man standing in front of a bathroom mirror, the document detailed.
The man behind the "jattleson" account said he's always wanted to have sex with a girl. Through a subpoena, the FBI learned the contact associated with that account was Seth Vanover and the city of Longview was the subscriber, according to the complaint.
In October, Longview police said the FBI contacted the police department regarding an investigation involving one of the department’s officers. LPD said in a Facebook post the FBI arrested the employee, who was just identified as a "peace officer." The department said the officer resigned.