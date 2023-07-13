Trial of former Longview police lieutenant accused of trying to have sex with young girls reset to October

The trial was previously set to begin July 3 before Seth Vanover's defense team requested a continuance.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Editor's Note: The above video was published in October 2022.

The trial of a former Longview Police Department lieutenant arrested on a federal charge of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online has been delayed to October.

Seth Estes Vanover, 51, of Diana, is charged with coercion or enticement of a minor out of a U.S. district court in Florida.

His case is in a federal district court out of Jacksonville, Florida. He was arrested in October 2022 and later released on bond.

According to a court document by the Longview News-Journal, a man, who was identified as Vanover, had conversations with two undercover FBI agents via social media that show he wanted to have sex with a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old girl. The app was also reached on devices registered to the city of Longview.

Federal court documents show a U.S. district court judge approved an order setting a new trial date of Oct. 2 this year with a status hearing set for Sept. 18. The trial was previously set to begin July 3 before Vanover's defense team requested a continuance.

On Dec. 8, 2020, a man with username “jjdad36, who later identified as Vanover, asked an undercover agent about having sex with her 9-year-old daughter. The texts from the conversation detailed "jjdad36" 's efforts to have sex with the young girl, the document read.

Another conversation from July 2022 show messages from a different FBI agent and an account called "jattleson." The account "jattleson" was interested in meeting the agent's girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter.

At one point in the messages, the agent asks how old "jattleson" is. The user says 44 and then sends a photo a nude man standing in front of a bathroom mirror, the document detailed.

The man behind the "jattleson" account said he's always wanted to have sex with a girl. Through a subpoena, the FBI learned the contact associated with that account was Seth Vanover and the city of Longview was the subscriber, according to the complaint.