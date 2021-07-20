x
Trial of Smith County constable accused of oppression, prostitution set for August

The constable previously worked at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, including time in the jail from 2002 to 2007 and on patrol from 2007 to 2014.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The first trial for a Smith County constable charged with prostitution and official oppression is set to begin the first week of August.

Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, is accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to Nov. 5, 2020 indictments.

Black, 38, of Flint, was later arrested on Nov. 6 after grand jury indictments. He was released the same day on a $2,000 bond.

