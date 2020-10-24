Who killed Tristan? Family desperate for answers after man found shot to death inside vehicle

Tristan Scott Smart was murdered on Jan. 14, 2020 in the 1200 block of West Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Who killed Tristan Scott Smart? That's what Smart's family and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are asking after his case has been unsolved for about nine months now.

Smart was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Jan. 14 in the 1200 block of West Road.

Deputies have no details on the suspect responsible.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this murder, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.