Troup man arrested, victim flown to Tyler hospital following shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of CR 4625 where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect, identified as Dylan Bright, 26, of Troup, was still on scene and was detained by officials

The victim was flown to a Tyler hospital and is stable.