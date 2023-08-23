Troup man arrested, victim flown to Tyler hospital following shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Cherokee County.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of CR 4625 where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect, identified as Dylan Bright, 26, of Troup, was still on scene and was detained by officials
The victim was flown to a Tyler hospital and is stable.
The CCSO says Bright shot the victim twice and has been charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Cherokee County Jail. His bond is unknown.