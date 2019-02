A Troup man will spend 17 years in prison after a Smith County pleading guilty of sexual assault of a child.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Christopher Luna, 28, had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim multiple times over a two-week period.

Luna pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexual assault of a child.

Luna will not be eligible for parole during the entirety of his sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

RELATED: Troup man charged with sexual assault of a child