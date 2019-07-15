TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is investigating a Social Security scam in the area.

According to Troup police, the scammers call potential victims using what appears to be a Washington DC area code and identify themselves official-sounding names and ID numbers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the scammers say there was a computer problem, and they need to confirm your Social Security number.

There are also spoof websites encouraging people to apply for a new Social Security Card. However, the websites are designed to steal personal information.

If you feel like you have been contacted by the scammers, you are urged to call the Social Security Administration's Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or 1-866-501-2101.