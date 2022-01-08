Two men charged in deadly carjacking in southeast Houston, police say

One victim stumbled into a convenience store while the other was thrown from a Mercedes, according to court documents.

HOUSTON — Two men face capital murder charges in connection with a carjacking that happened in southeast Houston on Monday, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, each face two courts of capital murder in the deaths of two men, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old. The victims’ identities have not been released yet.

Houston police said Redmond and Johnson allegedly fatally shot two men on Monroe Road at about 1:35 a.m. Monday. Officers responded at that time to a shooting call at a convenience store and found one of the victims inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said, prior to the shooting, the two victims were inside a white Mercedes Benz in the parking lot of the convenience store. Redmond then got out of a black Nissan Altima and got inside of the Mercedes.

Surveillance video from the convenience store shows at least one shot was fired. That is when one of the victims got out of the Mercedes and ran into the store.

Johnson, who was allegedly still inside of the Nissan, sped off from the gas station, police said. Redmond followed him in the Mercedes with the second victim still inside.

Then police found the second victim in the middle of the roadway on Pearland Parkway, investigators said. He appeared to have been thrown from the Mercedes. He too had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with the Pearland Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police later spotted the Mercedes and tried to pull it over for a traffic stop, but the driver refused leading to a chase, investigators said. The Mercedes ended up crashing on Dixie Farm Road.

That is where police took Redmond into custody. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said Redmond admitted to his role in the shooting. Police were able to locate the Altima at a home in Pearland. That is where Johnson was taken into custody.

He later admitted to investigators that he was the driver of the Altima.

